Visakha Steel Plant Employees Begin Agitation Against Privatisation

An agitation to protect the Visakhapatnam steel plant has begun. With immense support from the people's representatives, the VSP workers have started a campaign. Several YSRCP MLAs along with Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas have expressed their solidarity with the protest rally held near the Steel Plant gate on Monday morning. The agitation was joined by leaders of trade unions affiliated to all parties.

Labour leaders have said they will have to protect the Vizag steel plant, which was started to provide occupation. Leaders said the Vizag steel plant in particular was in profit and borrowing was due to expansion.

They warned that the BJP government would face dire consequences if it tried to take over the plant unilaterally. In this regard, BJP leaders in the state and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan must respond and put pressure on the Centre, said the agitating leaders.

The Centre has been accused of discriminating against the southern states. Trade union leaders said they would take inspiration from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's letter and campaign for the conservation of the steel plant. Several MLAs, including the tourism minister, have expressed support to the movement. Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas has warned that if the Centre does not revoke its decision, the movement will continue beyond the farmer movement.