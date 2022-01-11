Visakha Sarada Peetham Seer Meets AP CM YS Jagan

Jan 11, 2022, 13:33 IST
AMARAVATI: Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Uttaradhikari Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swamy on Tuesday, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence and formally invited him for the annual Varshika Mahotsavam' of the Sarada Peetham.
 

Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swamy offered the formal Invitation for the  Sarada Peetham Annual Mahotsava to the Chief Minister and also extended Vedic blessings to him.

The annual festivities at the  Sri Sarada Peetham commence from February 7 to 11 and will be held at the Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham ashram at Chinamushidivada in Visakhapatnam. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy was also present in the meeting.


