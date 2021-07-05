Visakha Railway Zone Confirmed? Railway Board Displays South Coastal Railway Zone in Website

The central government pledged to establish a special railway zone during the state's division, and steps are being taken to do so. Because of this, the Indian Railways intends to establish the Raigad division in the South Coast Zone, with Odisha serving as the Visakhapatnam hub. Due to these two concerns, the decision on the detailed project report (DPR) provided to the Ministry of Railways is still pending. The minister for Railways had previously stated that the formation would take time. Arrangements are being made at the field level, however, to meet their future requirements.

Buildings are ready in Visakhapatnam to establish a railway zone, as stated in the DPR. The question of whether to begin with administration and then build new structures is also being debated. This zone will need the formation of a new Raigad division. There is, however, no infrastructure in place at this time. Political pressures in and across Odisha appear to be high. Against this backdrop, it appears that the Railway Board and the East Coast Railway Zone vision are up to the government to implement in Raigad.

The arrangements for the South Coast Zone and Raigad Division have been sanctioned at Rs 170 crore. However, the budget for the previous year was Rs 3 crore, while this year's is Rs 40 lakh. All these funds are utilised to cover employee wages and other expenses. The OSD has been designated as the special officer for the South Coast Zone's needs as well as the nodal official for Raigad preparations. According to railway authorities, the setup for the new division in Raigad will take two years.

Following that, a general manager for the zone and a DRM for the new division may be appointed. It is expected that following that, employees, railway assets, and resources will be distributed. The arrival of the GM in Visakhapatnam is expected to take at least two years.

The construction of the third line from Vijayanagar to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, through Raigad is now underway. Raigad is now undergoing repairs of Rs 40 crore, according to railway authorities. The survey, as well as the land assignment to the Divisional Headquarters, were completed. There is a chance that buildings will be constructed as a result of this. The train station is undergoing upgrades to its platforms and other structures.

Raigad will have a major electronic interlocking (EI) that will give signals for trains arriving and departing from the railway station and yard. The structures required to house complex equipment have been completed. To enhance the number of trains in favour of the new division in Raigad, the number of platforms is also being expanded. Previously, there were just three platforms available; today, there are five. In Raigad, work is in progress to establish an RPF system to handle the division's railway property protection obligations. The offices of division-level officers are now being prepared.

The country is divided into 16 railway zones. The South Coast has also been added to the Railway Board's list of General Managers on its official website. According to railway authorities, a new railway zone will be established in Visakhapatnam as a result of this. To assign funds to the budget, a new zone must be mentioned. According to railway authorities, this is why the name has been incorporated into the official website.