Visakha Port Trust To Install Additional Capacity Of 14.75 Million Tonnes: YSRCP Vijayasai Reddy

The senior leader of the YSR Congress Party and Rajya Sabha member, Vijayasai Reddy took to his Twitter and tweeted that, "Visakha Port Trust to install additional capacity of 14.75 Million Tonnes apart from upgrading the infrastructure and expanding the existing jetties, container terminal etc., with an estimated cost of 4,095 Cr. Vizag Port will, soon, be one of the leading ports in the country." Here is the tweet.

Vizag Port will, soon, be one of the leading ports in the country. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) November 16, 2020

A few days ago, Vijaysai Reddy said that the Andhra Pradesh state government has taken a decision not to store any hazardous material in Visakhapatnam in the interest of the people.

Speaking to news agency, he said that, "People of Visakhapatnam have been seeing the effect of storing of hazardous material and recent incidents that have occurred. In the backdrop, the government of Andhra Pradesh not to allow the manufacture of any hazardous material in the interest of people as executive capital will be shifted here."

He further added that, "The Ministry of Coal has written a letter and requested CM to allow four ships that are waiting for unloading at the port. One ship has been unloaded and three remaining. The only condition imposed the Andhra Pradesh government is that these materials will not be stored in Visakhapatnam, they will be transhipped directly from ship port to respective destination of factories."