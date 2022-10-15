Visakhapatnam: Undeterred by heavy downpour, Uttarandhra JAC-led Visakha Garjana witnessed huge turnout on Saturday here. The JAC’s show of strength favoured YS Jagan government’s decision of forming three capitals as part of decentralisation of governance.

The 3.5 km long rally, which was taken out from Ambedkar statue to the YSR statue near RK Beach covering main junctions in the city, saw participation from State ministers like Gudivada Amarnath, Botsa Satyanarayana, Dharma Prasad Rao, Vidadala Rajaini, K Roja besides host of MLAs, MPs and non-political JAC members. The rally culminated in the public meeting near RK Beach.

A large number of people including students, party workers, doctors, worker unions came out in support of Visakhapatnam as the state Executive capital.

Addressing the gathering, Gudivada Amarnath said the TDP and Jana Sena Party are opposing the government’s decentralised development proposal as they don’t want the equitable development of the state. He alleged that these parties will likely lose money as they purchased lands near Amaravati and therefore fight the government’s move to create Visakhapatnam as Executive capital and Kurnool as Judicial capital.

While Botsa Satyanarayana said the YS Jagan government has decided to create an Executive capital in Visakhapatnam for the development of North Andhra region.

Tourism Minister K Roja said that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is worried about the development of 29 villages in the vicinity of Amaravati while the State government is striving for the all-round development of the State

