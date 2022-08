Visakhapatnam corporators were stranded in bus all night in traffic between Kullu and Manali. A huge rock fell in front of the lorry and there was a huge traffic jam.

Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari took up the matter to Minister Gudivada Amarnath and Regional Coordinator YV Subba Reddy. With the help of the officials, the lorry and the rock were removed. The corporators are safe and they are going to reach Chandigarh in a few minutes.