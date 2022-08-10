Anantapur: Anantapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr K Fakeerappa on Wednesday said that the viral video of Hindupur YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav was not an original video and was either altered or edited. The SP clarified that the original video is not found. Speaking to the media, the SP while explaining how the fake video was traced and said that on the 4th of this month the video went viral on social media.

A case was registered at the II Town Police Station on the 4th of August as per the complaint given by an aide of the MP named K Venkateshwar Rao, that the video had been morphed, the police officer said.

This video was initially posted in the ‘I-TDP Official’ a WhatsApp group belonging to the Opposition Telugu Desam Party. The SP explained that during the investigation they found that this video was posted from a UK-based Vodafone number +447443703968 on the night of August 4. He revealed that the visuals of watching this video were taken and posted on social media.

He said that until the person who first posted this video was identified and arrested, the videos which are currently doing the rounds on social media are fake videos. He also said that unless the original video is traced and analyzed by forensic investigators, it will not be clear whether it is original or fake.

Currently, there are doubts that video editing or morphing has been done on social media as the video has been forwarded and reposted many times, he said. If the original video is traced we will then send it to the forensic lab for investigation the SP stated. The SP also said that MP Gorantla Madhav did not complain to them so far. He said that none of the victims have complained about this video either. This is a preliminary investigation and we have asked the Vodafone company to share the details of the person and further investigation will be taken up, he stated.

Watch: Anantapur SP Fakkirappa Press Meet on MP Gorantla Madhav Fake Video

