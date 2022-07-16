Viral Video: In Flood-hit Andhra, Bride Takes a Boat Ride to Groom’s Place

Ambedkar Konaseema district: The newly renamed Ambedkar Konaseema district is in the grip of flood water, however, the grim situation did not deter the bride as she took a boat ride to the groom’s place for the wedding. The video of the bride's boat ride to the wedding has gone viral on social media.

The bride Nalli Prashanti, flanked by her family members, reached the groom’s place in Pedapatnam Lanka village in Mamidikuduru mandal (block) of Ambedkar Konaseema district with the help of a boat.

#Floods? LOL. Marriage first. There's a flood alert in #Konaseema dt of #AndhraPradesh with River Godavari inundating most of the villages. But that doesn't stop Prashanti & family. They have to reach the groom Ashok's village 28 kms away before muhurtham (muhurat) at 11am. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/EMQpvov8yc — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) July 15, 2022

Dressed in silk saree with bridal makeup and fine jewellery, the bride is seen seated in a boat chatting her way to the groom’s place. The video shows the bride and her relatives sailing through coconut groves to reach Appanapalli causeway. From there the bride and her family members reached Keshanapalli village of Malikipuram mandal in a car.

Later, Prashanti and Ganta Ashok Kumar tied the knot at a ceremony amid heavy rain and shadow of heavy clouds. The couple wanted to avoid rain, so decided to marry in July as the region normally witnesses heavy rain during August. However, heavy rain lashed the region early resulting in massive inflows into Godavari, flooding several villages along the course of the river. Pedapatnam is one of the Lanka or islet villages along Godavari which get flooded every year after the rise in the water level in the river.

