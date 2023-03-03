Viral Fever Hits Hyderabad, Is Covid Still There?

There is a sudden surge in viral fevers at Hyderabad. Every fourth person are having a fever, chills, cold, upper respiratory tract infection and myalgia (general weakness). The normal public feels that there is no covid anymore.

There is no new wave. Looking at the unseasonal fevers, people are suspecting it is COVID but it is has been officially announced by the health department of the state.

The sudden spread of viral fevers is could be a lack of maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask. We are urging everyone to wear a mask and stay safe. Try to follow all Covid protocols for your safety.