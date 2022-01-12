AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Jogi Ramesh lashed out at Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu and a section of media for taking up a malicious propaganda against the State regarding fitment to government employees.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Tuesday, the MLA said the Andhra Pradesh State government is committed to the welfare of the government employees and thus given 23 percent fitment against the Central Government's fitment of 14 percent despite financial constraints due to the COVID pandemic.

He said the employees' unions welcomed the state government's decision and it was only Chandrababu Naidu and a section of media creating chaos in this regard. The YSRCP MLA said Naidu and a section of media have been shedding crocodile tears and trying to provoke Village / Ward Secretariat employees against the government for their vested interests and added that those employees won't fall for the TDP leader's false propaganda.

He slammed Naidu for blaming the State government for rising in prices of essential commodities and said the prices were hiked due to the increase in fuel prices and questioned why TDP is not questioning Central Government in this regard. He flayed Naidu for selling essential commodities at a higher price than the market price in Heritage company.

The MLA said Naidu is not able to digest I-T Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) giving clean chit to Jagati Publications in regard to investments and trying to conspire against the State government by all means.

