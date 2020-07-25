SRIKAKULAM: The stigma attached to COVID-19 patients forced the authorities in Andhra Pradesh to bury a COVID-19 patient in his agricultural land after the villagers refused to let them cremate the body. This incident took place in Bathili village of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

According to details, a 39-year-old man from the village was suffering from typhoid fever for the past few days and was being treated for it.

When his health deteriorated on Friday morning, following which he was shifted to a hospital where he died subsequently. When the mandatory COVID-19 tests were conducted on the body, it turned out to be a positive case.

When the officials returned to the village with the body in the ambulance, the villagers did not allow them to cremate the body there despite requests made by MPDO Nimmala Masan and Tahasilder Bodasingi Suresh and others.

With the villagers refusing to relent and denying burial at four cemeteries in the village, the body was left in the ambulance for one full day before the authorities finally gave him a decent burial right inside his own agricultural land.