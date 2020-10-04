AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari will virtually inaugurate the Kanaka Durga flyover in the city on October 16th. In addition, Gadkari will also lay foundation stones for other projects worth Rs 15,592 crore in Andhra Pradesh executed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

It should be noted that the inauguration of the flyover was postponed twice. It was initially proposed that the flyover be inaugurated on September 4 and later it was postponed until September 18, after the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. The inauguration of the flyover also postponed because Gadkari tested positive for COVID-19 and he was under home isolation.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said that, "After YSRCP came to power, we focused on completion of flyover. It’s a dream of the people residing in West Assembly constituency as the flyover is expected to ease traffic woes."

The 2.3 km-long flyover has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 447 crore along National Highway 65, which links Hyderabad and Vijayawada.