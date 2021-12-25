Vijayawada Woman Wins Mrs India 2021 Title

Mrs India 2021, one of India's most prestigious and beauty pageants had its grand finale on Thursday at Udaipur of Gujarat. Billupati Durga Shivanagamalleswari of Patamata, Vijayawada won the title, Mrs India 2021. Sunkara Durgaprasad, the father of Shivanagamalleswari shared the news. The family members of Mrs India expressed their happiness after knowing about the news.

Mrs India World 2021:

Mrs Navdeep Kaur was crowned Mrs India World 2021. She stood as an inspiration and showed that it is never too late to pursue one's aspirations. She created a name for herself in the fashion and beauty industry, thanks to her creativity, beauty, and conviction.

Since its establishment in 1984, the Mrs World beauty pageant has seen many talented and beautiful women competing for the title. Every year, the platform expands, allowing women worldwide to exhibit their beauty, abilities, and culture.