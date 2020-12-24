A woman from AP, who landed in Delhi from the UK On December 21st is found to have been tested positive for new strain of coronavirus. According to the reports, an Anglo-Indian woman identified as Mary Winfred Ann arrived at Delhi airport from London on December 21st.

She gave her RT-PCR test and before the results could come in, she left the airport and boarded the New Delhi-Visakhaptnam special train. According to the AP health officials, who was unable to contact the woman on her mobile as it was switched off.

A complaint was filed against the woman in Rajahmundry police station on Wednesday. Speaking to a news channel, the officials said that the woman's behaviour was very dangerous.

According to the information from the family members of the woman, she would reach Rajahmundry by early hours of Thursday. The train has stoppages in Telangana and Vijayawada. The officials said that the passengers who have travelled in the same compartment in which the woman travelled will be subjected to COVID-19 tests.

East Godavari district coordinator for health services DR T Ramesh Kishore said that, "We would ask the passengers in the compartment to get down at Rajahmundry for COVID-19 tests. However, if some of them want to disembark in Visakhapatnam, we would ask officials there to make arrangements."