Vijayawada: Two Drown, 3 Youth Missing After Fun Outing Turns Tragic In Krishna River

Vijayawada: A fun outing ended in tragedy after five youth drowned when they went for a swim. The bodies of two youth were fished out while a search operation is underway for the other three students. NDRF team along with the local swimmers were roped into the rescue operation.

It has been identified that the students were the residents of Vijayawada.

According to the locals, a total of 8 students ventured into the river. Out of them, three managed to land on the shore safely and escaped from the tragedy.

