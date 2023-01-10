VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Mahila (women) activists on Monday created a ruckus ahead of the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam meeting held by YSR Congress Party leader Devineni Avinash at Rani Gari Thota in Vijayawada East constituency, and even attempted to attack a Volunteer.

Responding to the incident Avinash said that the TDP leader and former MLA Gadde Rammohan and Chandrababu Naidu out of fear of losing elections were indulging in such cheap acts. They are unable to digest the fact that the constituency was developing, the YSRCP leader flayed.

He also reminded that the TDP government had dilly-dallied over completing the retaining wall on the Krishna river embankment. This was completed by the YS Jagan-led government, he said. We have ensured the safety of the people of Rani Gari Thota and that the area does not get submerged. Not just that we have ensured that the welfare schemes reach everyone including the TDP workers without any partisan attitude. Even the TDP workers are hailing the welfare schemes, he said.

Devineni Avinash further alleged that Gadde Rammohan behaved like he was Mahatma Gandhi’s follower, but in fact, he is the one who has instigated the women against us by paying them money. " It's high time he changes his attitude and stops indulging in such cheap politics, or else we will teach him a befitting lesson," the YSRCP leader warned.

