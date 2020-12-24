Vijayawada: Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swami Offers Prayers At Kanaka Durga Temple

Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swami offered prayers at Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada. He was received by the temple priests and other offcials.

He said that he was so happy as visted the temple and offered prayers ahead of Vaikuntha Ekadasi. The temple authorities told that they need suggestions from Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham as the EO is planning to make the gold plated gopurams of Mallikarjuna Swami. Swatmanandendra Swami said that they will always support them.

The authorities of Vaishnava temples like Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumalagiri, Srikakula Maha Vishnu temple and various other Vishnu temples are making elaborate arrangements for the occasion.