Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Association has announced its full support to the Jayaho BC Mahasabha to be held in Vijayawada on the 7th of this month (Wednesday) at the committee meeting held on Monday at the state office of the Association in Vijayawada.The poster was also unveiled and the members sought the support of each allied BC association to come forward and make the BC Maha Sabha a grand success.

State president of AP BC Association N. Maresh said that despite 75 years of independence, not much progress has been made for the welfare of the BCs in the country, even in the states where BCs were chief ministers.But under the leadership of CM YS Jagan, welfare schemes were implemented for BCs in Andhra Pradesh which is not being implemented in any other state in the country. He lauded the CM for undertaking many programs to protect the self-respect of BCs. He called upon all the weaker sections of the districts to stand in support of YS Jagan and make the BC Maha Sabha a grand success.

-Meanwhile, the stage is almost set and arrangements for the Jayaho BC Maha Sabha public meeting at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium are being done in full swing in Vijayawada.

-The event which will be held on December 7 where more than 84,000 people’s representatives from various BC communities are slated to attend the meeting.

-The BC Maha Sabha poster with the slogan, ‘Jayaho BC Maha Sabha -- Backward castes are the backbone to the government, AP and YSRCP was also released.

-BC people’s representatives from ward members in Gram Panchayats to those holding high-level positions will attend this Maha Sabha.

-The Maha Sabha will begin at 9:30 am, and arrangements for food, snacks, and beverages are also being arranged for the invitees. As per reports 21 different items of traditional foods will be served to them at the venu.

-Transport arrangements are also being made to ferry the attendees. Around 2,000 buses will be deployed to bring around one lakh members who will attend the rally from 175 constituencies. Another 2,000 buses will bring the BC delegates.

-Four thousand hotels and 150 function halls in and around Vijayawada and Guntur have been booked for the members who have come to attend the BC Maha Sabha.

-At 12 o'clock, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the Maha Sabha and highlight the welfare measures taken for the BCs by the YSRCP government in the past three and half years so far, and what would be done in the future.

-After this Jayaho BC meeting, zonal meetings will be held, followed by district-level and constituency-level BC meetings.

-Housing minister Jogi Ramesh said, “Our party and government are moving forward on the basis of the concept that "BC is the backbone".

-In the Rajya Sabha, 50 percent of members from the YSRC are BCs. YSRC gave BCs the highest positions politically and socially. Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Jogi Ramesh, Ch Venugopala Krishna, and others said they would chalk out future plans for the development of BCs and review BCs’ development and welfare activities implemented by the YS Jagan-led government.

The Jaya Ho BC Maha Sabha comes two days after the success of the Rayalaseema Garjana event held at STBC Grounds in Kurnool.

