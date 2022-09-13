Vijayawada Resident Killed In Secunderabad Hotel Fire Accident

Secunderabad Hotel Fire Accident: A Vijaywada resident was one of the victims who were killed after a major fire broke out at Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel in Secunderabad following an explosion in an e-bike showroom located on the ground floor of the building on Monday night.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Harish Alladi and he came to Hyderabad for training. Recently, he joined Equity YES bank. Harish is a native of Ramavarappadu of Vijayawada. Harish worked in Coastal Bank for some time before joining Equity YES bank. After knowing the information, the family members of Harish are inconsolable.

The fire broke out at 10 pm and spread to a lodge and a restaurant above four floors of a building located near the passport office. According to the reports, a fire broke out in an electric scooter recharging unit on the ground floor, smoke from which overpowered the people staying on the first and second floors.