Vijayawada: Psycho On The Loose Terrorises Women

In a very shocking incident, a man enters the house and sleeps beside the women. The incident took place in Ayyappa Nagar, Vijayawada. The residents of the area complained that from a few days, a man has been breaking into their homes at night and watching women while they sleep and is sleeping beside them.

In their complaint, the residents stated that the psycho is able to unlock the doors from the outside even when they are locked. The man would enter the houses and sleep beside the women, neither takes any expensive things nor harms anyone. He has been entering most of the houses around 2 to 3 am. They said that it is extremely scary.

Police registered the case based on the complaint. Three teams have been formed to nab the psycho. Police asked the women not to fear and they are putting all their efforts to catch the person.