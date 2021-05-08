Vijayawada Police Timely Action Helps Locate Missing O2 Tanker

VIJAYAWADA: An oxygen tanker on its way to Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) from Odisha which went missing, was traced to a roadside eatery at Dharmavaram in East Godavari district by the Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday. All this was thanks to the timely action taken by Vijayawada Police Chief Bathina Sreenivasulu.

As per reports, the 18-tonne oxygen tanker went missing on Thursday night after the hospital staff could not locate it as the tracking system failed. They alerted the local police and Bathina Sreenivasulu, Vijayawada Police Commissioner alerted the police stations across Vijayawada to Odisha routes. The respective police units sprung into action and finally traced the tanker to Dharmavaram. The driver had apparently stopped at the eatery to take rest due to extreme fatigue. The police had sent a home guard along with the driver and the tanker was escorted to the GGH at Vijayawada via the ‘green channel’.

#APPolice create a Green Channel to rush an Oxygen tanker, save 400 lives: DGP Gautam Sawang commends the quick response time shown by @VjaCityPolice in tracing & transporting the #Oxygen tanker to Government General Hospital, Vijayawada. (1/2)@AndhraPradeshCM @AndhraPradeshHM pic.twitter.com/xvBIGoFAeb — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) May 7, 2021

The timely action taken by the police in locating the tanker and ensuring its reach to the hospital on time was highly appreciated by the relatives of more than 400 Covid patients who were in need of oxygen and they thanked the AP police for it.

AP DGP Gautam Sawang commended the quick response time taken by the Vijayawada police in tracing & transporting the tanker back to the GGH and saving precious lives.

Also Read: AP: Temporary Treatment At Govt Hospitals, 50pc Beds At Pvt Hospitals Under ArogyaSri