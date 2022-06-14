Vijayawada Police Crack 3 Year Old Kidnap Case

Vijayawada Railway Police have cracked the three year old girl kidnap case on Tuesday. ADGP Kumara Vishwajith said that they have identified the four accused in connection with the case and were booked under section 363 of Indian Penal code (IPC).

According to the Railway Police, Amaravarapu Lakshmi, who has been working as a sweeper with the Railways had told about 3 year old girl to Korukonda vijayalakshmi and Mekala Padmaja. The trio had tried to sell the baby to Chandana Padma who hails from Siricilla district, Telangana.

'"The accused have been identified through CCTV visuals. A five membered team from CCS, RPF and GRP formed to trace the abducted girl and also the case is being investigated by the police thoroughly," the ADGP said.

Disguising herself as a passenger, a woman reportedly kidnapped a three-year-old girl from the Vijayawada railway station on Thursday afternoon, railway police said.

