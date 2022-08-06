Vijayawada: A minor killed and two others were injured when a speeding car rammed into the children who were playing outside their houses at Kansalipeta in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Sources said the rogue vehicle after hitting the children crashed into the roadside shops before grinding to halt. The deceased was a 14-year-old boy who was identified as Shakeel. The injured minors Azeem and Kishore have received serious injuries in the accident. They have been shifted to a government hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

After the accident, the accused driver abandoned the car and fled the scene. Police have identified the vehicle involved in the accident and the vehicle’s registration number is AP07 DJ 3415. Prima facie it appears over speeding and reckless driving are the reasons for the accident. Meanwhile, Kothapeta police have registered a case and are investigating the gruesome road accident.

