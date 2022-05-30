Vijayawada Man's Suicide Video Creates Sensation

A person allegedly committed suicide on Monday after recording a selfie video blaming three persons for his drastic step. The deceased was identified as Srikanth Reddy. He allegedly recorded a selfie video before ending his life. In the video, he told the names of Mulukoti Satish Kumar, Mulukoti Chaitanya and Vinukonda Sunil. He further stated that with the help of a woman, they trapped him and later threatened him with some photos. Srikanth Reddy, a native of Singh Nagar, Vijayawada.

The victim added that the three members also threatened to kill his wife and children. Srikanth urged the police to provide protection to his wife and children. He also said that they demanded money from him but his financial position was weak. He asserted that he ended his life as he had no option. The video of Srikanth Reddy is going viral on all social media platforms. The relatives of Srikanth Reddy have filed a case in the police station. Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

