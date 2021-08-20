Vijayawada: Kishan Reddy Hurt During Praja Ashirwada Yatra

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy suffered a minor injury to his head while he was getting into the car. The incident took place on Thursday, the door of the car hit him accidentally while leaving for Kanaka Durga temple after the party meeting in Vijayawada.

On Thursday, he paid tributes to martyrs at the ‘Amar Jawan’ memorial near Kapila Theertham along with finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju and others. He also visited the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) campus.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Thursday, he said that his ministry would work with the state government for the development and strengthening of the 126 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) centers in Andhra Pradesh. He further asserted that the Union government is going to launch ‘Bharat Darshan’ (Dekho Apna Desh) to promote tourism, which has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kishan Reddy said that "Once the situation comes to normal, we are planning to take up the promotion of tourism within the country from January 1 as a part of Bharat Darshan." He also visited Tirupati on Thursday and said that "Under Dekho Apni Desh, we will appeal to the people to visit at least 15 tourist places in the calendar year of 2022 to promote tourism."