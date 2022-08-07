Vijayawada: Kanakadurga Temple Ghat Stretch to Remain Closed for 3 Days

Vijayawada: The ghat road leading to the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam will remain closed for three days starting tomorrow. The management of the devasthanam has announced that the ghat road will be closed for vehicular traffic from August 8 to 10. Authorities have said that rockfall mitigation work is being carried out on the ghat stretch.

Meanwhile, Devotees have been requested to use alternate paths (lift and steps) to reach the temple.

