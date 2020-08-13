VIJAYAWADA: The pending works of long waited Vijayawada Kanakadurga flyover works have been completed almost 98 per cent and the trail run of the flyover will start from August 20. Before that, officials had started load testing of the flyover from today afternoon, August 13 and will continue till August 15.

City additional CP Srinivasalu announced a few traffic diversions in the city in view of the flyover's 'load test'. Authorities said that there would be restrictions on vehicular traffic from Kummaripalem to Vinayaka Gudi. Heavy vehicles/other vehicles coming towards Vijayawada should use Ibrahimpatnam-Gollapudi-Sithara Center-Kabela-CVR flyover-Inner Ring Road-Pipe Road Junction-Ramavarapadu Ring Road over National Highway 65, said Srinivasalu.

He said that vehicles heading towards Hyderabad should go through Krishna Lanka Police Station - Police Control Room - Panja Center - Chittinagar - Tunnel - Gollapudi - Ibrahimpatnam route. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the traffic diversion which would remain in force till the evening of August 15.

As a part of load test for 48 hours, 24 lorries filled with sand / concrete weighing 684 tons at a rate of 28.5 tons per lorry are placed between the spans on the bridge. If the officials found any errors, they will be corrected after 48 hours. R&B (Quality Control) Superintending Engineer John Moshe said the vehicles would be allowed as part of the trial run after August 20 after making sure there were no problems in the bridge.