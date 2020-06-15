VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple will remain closed due to solar eclipse on next Sunday, June 21. The doors of the temple are expected to be closed on Saturday evening after performing a ritual called Pancharati. The temple will be opened to devotees darshan on Monday, June 13 from 6 AM.

The temple Vedic Committee has announced that Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple along with all associated temples will also be closed on Indrakeeladri in the wake of the solar eclipse on Sunday.

The annular solar eclipse will start at June 21, 2020, around 10.25 and will last around 1.54 PM, said temple official. After the eclipse, the temple will be opened and priests will perform some cleaning rituals to goddesses Durga at 2.30 PM.

The gates of the temple will be closed after Panchaharati on June 12. So the temple committee has cancelled all the darshans on Sunday.