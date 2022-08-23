Vijayawada: Job Notification For 502 Teacher Posts Out

The notification for 502 Teacher posts is out. Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) has released a notification to fill the vacant 214 teacher posts. 20 Percent weightage for TET marks in DSC. The eligible candidates can start applying for the exam from September 25. The last date for the submission of applications is September 18.

The notification is released for the vacant 199 posts in ZP and MPP schools and 15 posts in municipal schools.

Here is the list of vacant seats:

207 posts in model schools, 15 posts in municipal schools

Special Education Teacher Posts 81

The deadline to pay the fee is September 17.

The exam will be conducted on October 23 and the results will be out on November 4.