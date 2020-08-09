VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed severe grief over the fire accident that took place at Hotel Swarna Palace, Vijayawada. The hotel was converted into a COVID-19 care facility.

CM YS Jagan on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the families of those killed in the fire accident. He directed the officials to take necessary steps to provide better medical services to the victims and also ordered a probe into the incident.

Nine people were killed and at least 20 rescued. Several people are believed to be trapped at the hotel. Rescue operations are underway.

Krishna DC Mohammad Imtiaz said that fire broke out at 5 am on Sunday and short circuit may be the reason for the accident.

B Srinivaslu, Vijaywada Police Commissioner said that, "The fire was reported at approximately 5:09 am and the fire was controlled within 25-30 minutes." He further added that more than 15 people have been rescued and shifted to another private hospital and some of them are in critical condition.

Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families of the deceased. He took to his Twitter and tweeted as, "Anguished by the fire at a COVID Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM YS Jagan and assured all possible support."