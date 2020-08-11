VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Police produced the three accused who were arrested in the Ramesh private hospital fire accident at Swarna Palace in Vijayawada, before a judge today, August 11.

The Hospital Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dr. Kodali Rajagopala Rao, in charge of the COVID-19 care center in Swarna Palace, Ramesh Hospital GM doctor K Sudarshan, COVID-19 care center coordinating manager Venkatesh P were sent to 14-day police remand. The police shifted them to Machilipatnam special sub-jail.

According to preliminary investigation into the fire mishap, officials said that the fire accident took place in the hospital due to negligence of the management and lack of safety measures. At least 10 COVID-19 patients were killed and several others sustained injuries in the fire. The facility was used as COVID-9 treatment care centre.

On Monday, three special teams comprising officers and police conducted inspections on Ramesh hospitals, including Swarna Palace. According to the municipal guidelines, the inspection team found irregularities in the construction of the building and the hospital is overcrowded with patients, charging unusually high fees in lakhs of rupees from patients.

CM YS Jagan on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the families of those killed in the fire accident.