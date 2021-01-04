In two different raids in Krishna district, police arrested thirty-three gamblers on January 3. The special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the police have arrested 33 persons on the charges of gambling in Krishna district. Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N. Satyanandam said that the organisers have been conducting the banned game in a very secret manner.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu said that, “On a tip-off that gambling was being organised in a big way, the team led by SEB Additional Superintendent of Police [ASP] Jayarami Reddy conducted raid in the village on Sunday midnight, and seized 28 cars, 13 bikes and ₹55.39 lakh from the gamblers."

Mr. Jayarami Reddy said that, "The Nandiwada police have registered a case and the accused will be produced in court."

Ravindranath Babu said that the instructions have been given to conduct more raids on hotels, lodges in areas to prevent gambling and other banned games during Sankranthi festival.