Vijayawada Drugs Case: Police Explains Role of Courier Agent Teja

Three teams were formed by the Vijayawada Police to find the source of a couriered consignment of Ephedrine powder worth Rs 90 lakhs that was confiscated at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Kuppuswami Arunachalam Venkateshan, the prime accused in the case was arrested by the Vijayawada city police.

According to the police, Arunachalam sent the parcel containing Ephedrine, concealed under a readymade garment to a person in Australia through DST International Couriers in Vijayawada. He used a duplicate Aadhaar card of one person named Kondaveeti Gopi Sai, a native of Andhra Pradesh on January 31. The sale and export of ephedrine is banned in India under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

A case was filed against Arunachalam after Gopi Sai's complaint. Arunachalam was arrested by police at the Chennai airport soon after he returned from Dubai. At the time, he was smuggling Rs 25 lakh worth of electronic gadgets illegally into the country from Dubai by evading customs duty.

According to the police, courier agent Teja played a key role in the case. He took a huge amount from Arunachalam and distributed that money to three people, who were working at the main DST courier points in Hyderabad.

Teja, after his arrest, told the police that Arunachalam used to courier pickles and tried to hide the original information. The Vijayawada Police are on the lookout for two others named by Arunachalam.

The police arrested three others connected to the case. The arrested have been identified as Shyam Sunder, Hyderabad branch manager of DST Courier, and two employees, K. Praveen Varma and T. Srinivas.

