VIJAYAWADA: In yet another case of medical negligence, doctors of a private hospital at Mylavaram in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh have been accused of leaving a metre-long cloth in the stomach of a 51-year-old woman during a hysterectomy operation performed on her eight months ago.

As per reports surgeons belonging to Anu Hospitals had left the cloth in her stomach after removing her uterus while stitching her. After a few weeks, the woman started experiencing severe pain in her stomach. Her family members took her to the hospital and got a CT scan done several times, but to no avail.

They finally took her to a private hospital in Vijayawada and after ultrasonography was done the doctors detected a piece of cloth inside her stomach. The doctors after performing another surgery removed the cloth and were shocked to see a metre-long cloth in her stomach. The woman identified as Krividi Siva Parvathi hailed from Machilipatnam. Her family members were shocked by the doctors' carelessness and are mulling the thought of filing a medical negligence case against the Mylavaram private hospital management.

