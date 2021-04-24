Vijayawada: Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar Sent to 14-day Remand By ACB

The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials arrested former TDP MLA from Ponnur and chairman of Sangam Dairy Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar on Friday at his native Chintalapudi village of Ponnur mandal. He was taken into custody in the early hours after serving a notice to him under Section 50 (2) of the CrPC.

Earlier, the ACB had registered cases under Sections 13 (1), C and D of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and IPC Sections 408, 409, 418, 420, 465, 471 and 120-B read with 34 against Narendra, the then chairman of Guntur District Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited, P. Gopala Krishnan, former MD, and M. Gurunadham, former District Cooperative Officer.

A press release by the ACB said that, "An inquiry initiated into the functioning of Sangam Dairy showed various financial and administrative irregularities under the chairmanship of Mr. Narendra in connivance with others. The allegations against Mr. Narendra is serious and the material available prima facie indicated abuse of official position, misappropriation of government assets for personal use, and various other offences."

Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar was taken to the ACB office in Gollapudi for questioning. After three hours of questioning, he was taken to a government hospital for a medical checkup before being produced in the ACB court in Vijayawada. The court sent him to a 14-day remand.