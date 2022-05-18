Vijayawada CP Kanthi Rana Tata Plays Bullet 'Fun' Chess With National U-8 Champion Charvi A

Vijayawada Police Commissioner, Kanthi Rana Tata took some time off from his busy schedule to play a friendly bullet game against the new National Under-8 and Under-10 Girls champion, Charvi Anil Kumar of Karnataka on Tuesday.

The CP can be seen playing with the seven-year-old chess champ with equal gusto and ending the fun match on an equal note much to the delight of the audience. Bullet chess refers to games played with time controls that are faster than 3 minutes per player.The video was shared by Chess Base India on their YouTube platform.

Karnataka's Charvi Anilkumar won MPL 34th National Under-10 Girls Chess Championship 2022 with a round to go. She is now at an unbeaten 9.5/10. Her statemate Aadya Ranganath is the only one closest to her 8.0/10.

Kanthi Rana Tata is a 2004 batch IPS officer who hails from Chirala in Prakasam district. He completed his degree from AC College in Guntur and completed law and PG in English literature from Hyderabad. He also practiced law for a brief period before joining the Civil Services.He secured a 211 rank in the UPSC Civils and joined the Indian Police Service.

As evident the IPS officer has a great interest in playing chess and other physical sports like cricket, badminton, and also cycling which keeps him fit and helps in his challenging job.

Rana started his career as an additional SP Narsipatnam, OSDs at Warangal, Khammam, and eventually was promoted to SP rank and served in Khammam and Chittoor districts and also as DCP Madhapur and CID SP. He was posted to Vijayawada as Commissioner in December last year.

