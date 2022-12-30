The Vijayawada police department has announced restrictions ahead of the New Year celebrations on December 31st in the city. Vijayawada city police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata announced several restrictions on Friday.

He stated that midnight gatherings in public places banned under Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced after the 31st night in the city.

He said that major flyovers in the city, including Benz, Kanaka Durga, and PCR flyovers will be closed for traffic on December 31 night.

The CP also warned against drinking alcohol in public places. New year revelry and cake cuttings have been prohibited in public spaces.

Bars and restaurants should not remain open beyond the permitted hours.

Permission should be taken for conducting DJs. The CP has advised the organizers of events, clubs, and pubs to take police permission, and even if the celebrations are held till 12 midnight, the people should leave the event by 12 and reach home by 1 am.

Drinking and driving is prohibited and people are also prohibited from roaming on the roads after midnight, the CP stated.

