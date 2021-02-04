Vijayawada Couple Grateful to AP Govt's Aarogyasri Scheme For Saving Child's Life

A six-year-old child in Vijayawada got a new lease of life, thanks to Andhra Pradesh government's health scheme Dr YSR Aarogyasri. Doctors at Manipal Hospital in Vijayawada successfully treated a child suffering from Primary Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma, which was covered under Aarogyasri scheme. During the assessment of PET CT examination, it emerged that there was a complete metabolic response after giving her second-line salvage chemotherapy with GDP.

Dr Madhav Danthala, Consultant Hemato Oncology, Manipal Hospital, stated that the child, Neelapati Siri Spandana, had multiple lesions in her body and was in a critical state when she first came to the hospital. She was given BEAM conditioning and Autologous Stem Cell Transplant after she became responsive. The patient was discharged after three weeks of treatment. The patient also recovered complete blood count. The patient is still under the observation of doctors under the out-patient basis.

Besides thanking the doctors for successful treatment of their child, the family of the six-year-old also said they were grateful to the Andhra Pradesh government for making costly medical treatment affordable under the AP government's flagship health scheme Aarogyasri.