VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the loss of lives in a fire accident that took place at Swarna Palace Hotel in Vijayawada. The fire broke out due to short circuit in the hotel at around 5 am today.

YS Jagan enquired about the fire accident. The CMO officials explained the situation to the Chief Minister and he learned the details. The officials said that nine people were killed and the injured have been shifted to the Ramesh Hospitals.

CMO officials further informed Chief Minister YS Jagan that the hotel has been taken for lease and is converted into a COVID-19 care centre for treating coronavirus patients. CM directed the officials to provide better treatment for the patients. The Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation.

Vijayawada CP Srinivasulu said that 9 people were killed and the death toll is likely to increase. He further added that 2 patients jumped down from upper floors and their condition is said to be critical.

The flames were doused and the entire lobby of the hotel was destroyed in the accident. Here is the video.