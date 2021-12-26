Vijayawada: CJI NV Ramana Touches The Feet Of  Late Justice Lavu Venkateswarlu's Wife

VIJAYAWADA: The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana while addressing the audience during the 5th Late Shri Lavu Venkateswarlu Endowment Lecture at Siddhartha Law College in Vijayawada, recalled an interaction with Supreme Court Justice L Nageswar Rao a few days earlier. He stated that the Justice told him that his mother Nagendramma (wife of Lavu Venkateswarulu) said that the new Justice NV Ramana was doing well in the Supreme Court. When asked as to how she knew, the lady had answered that she was reading the papers and watching the news on Television about his work. Justice Nageshwara said that you never praised me, but you are praising NV Ramana. To which, the CJI thanked the lady and said that she was like his motherly figurein stature and had blessed him with her generous words and thanked her. The CJI formally went and touched the feet of Smt Nagendramma and continued his speech, amid huge applause.

Speaking further Chief Justice N V Ramana defended the judiciary against charges that judges were appointing judges through the Collegium system calling it a “widely propagated myth”. Ramana said, “It is nowadays fashionable to reiterate phrases like ‘judges are themselves appointing judges’. I consider this to be one of the widely propagated myths. The fact is that the judiciary is merely one of the many players involved in the process. Many authorities are involved, including the Union Law Ministry, state governments, Governors, the High Court Collegia, Intelligence Bureau, and lastly, the topmost executive, who all are designated to examine the suitability of a candidate. I am sad to note that the well-informed also propagate the aforesaid notion as these narratives suit certain sections.”

Earlier Justice Ramana was given a Lifetime Achievement award by Rotary Club in a felicitation programme. The CJI is on a three-day tour of Andhra Pradesh and will address the Bar Association in the AP High Court premises in the last leg of his tour to the State.

On Saturday, the State government hosted a High Tea for the CJI. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his wife Bharathi, welcomed the CJI and participated in the programme. Supreme Court Judge Justice JK Maheshwari, and Chief Justices, and several judges of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana High Courts also participated.

