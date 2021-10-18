VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is on a visit to Vijayawada, reached Sri Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashram located in Dattanagar at Patamata in the city on Monday morning. The Chief Minister visited the Marakata Rajarajeswari Devi Temple in the Ashram and performed special pujas.

After the darshan, he met Swamy Ganapati Sachchidananda and sought his blessings. The Chief Minister was accompanied by AP Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Vijaywada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, and the TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

The Datta Peetham has worldwide recognition in over 35 countries. Swamy Ganapati Sachchidananda has launched another 89 such branches across India. Through these peethams, charitable work like providing food for the poor, conducting free medical camps, and other social service activities are being carried out. Music for Meditation is performed under the Raga Sagara Nada to treat people through music therapy. Music therapists are being set up in many countries for treating ailments through music. The founder pontiff of the Avadhoota Datta Peetham at Mysore also conducts the Nada Sakthi Raaga Sagar programme, as a part of Nada therapy, and he is one of the very few experts in the oldest Nada therapy of Raaga Raagini practice.

