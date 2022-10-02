Vijayawada: AP CM YS Jagan Offers Pattu Vasthrams To Goddess Kanaka Durga

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Kanaka Durgammavari temple at Indrakeeladri and offered silk robes, turmeric and kumkum on the occasion of Dasara Sarannavaratri celebrations on Sunday.

The Chief Minister was welcomed with purnakumbham by temple priests and was offered teertha prasadam and a picture along with vedaseervachanam.

He was accompanied by Endowments Minister K Satyanarayana, Durga Malleswaraswamy Devasthanam EO D Bhramaramba.

Ministers T Vanita, Jogi Ramesh, MLCs, MLAs, public representatives and officials were also present.

