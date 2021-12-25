AP CM YS Jagan Meets CJI NV Ramana

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana at Novotel hotel, Vijayawada on Saturday afternoon. CM YS Jagan reached Vijayawada today afternoon after completing his three day Kadapa district tour. He launched various development projects in Gopavaram, Proddatur, Kopparthi, Idupulapaya and Pulivendula. He addressed public meetings at Proddatur and Pulivendula.

It is all known knowledge that Chief Justice of India NV Ramana came to Andhra Pradesh for a short stay. He arrived at his native village Ponnavaram of Veerulapadu mandal in Krishna district on Friday. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan is hosting a high tea at Raj Bhavan at 5 p.m on Sunday. The Bezawada Bar Association is going to felicitate Ramanga at C&A Hall at Guntupalli at 5.30 PM on December 26.