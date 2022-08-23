VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) are carrying out inspections in the town planning wing at the Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner's office, on Tuesday based on public complaints received through the ACB 14400 App.

The searches which commenced on Monday are going on for the second day and are expected to be continued till evening, sources in the ACB said. Additional SP Maheswara Raju, DSPs Srinivas, and Sarath Babu are part of the inspection teams.

It is reported that the VMC officials are turning a blind eye to the complaints of irregularities in granting permission for the construction of houses in the city. Reports say that officials are granting permissions to build up to Ground plus three floors, but they are unofficially building another floor.

A section of the town planning staff is said to be giving permission against the rules which is also hitting the government revenues.

ACB officials are examining the records in the Town Planning department ACB officers are thoroughly checking every file in the VMC town planning department and several documents relating to such files have also been seized.

In June this year, the Andhra Pradesh government's Anti-Corruption Bureau developed and launched a mobile application named "ACB 14400" to enable citizens to lodge complaints against corruption which is being widely used by the public

