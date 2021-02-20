YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy's Sankalp Padayatra Against Vizag Steel Plant Privatisation

Many employees have been protesting against the decision of centre's privatisation of Vizag steel plant. People are protesting on the roads with slogan ‘Visakha ukku, Andhrula hakku (Visakha steel, the right of the people of Andhra Pradesh)’. Members of all political parties have joined the protests.

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy took to his Twitter and tweeted that, "Our sankalp padayatra, under Hon. CM Shri @YSJagan Garu's leadership, commences from Mahatma Gandhi Statue and we would like to thank everyone for your support as we walk in solidarity to protect our national assets & the livelihood of our people." Here is the tweet.

In another tweet, he tweeted that, "Our 'Parirakshana Porata Yatra' was well-received at Marripalem as it gathers strength & further momentum with more & more people joining in support of its cause to protect our national assets & people's livelihood." Here is the tweet.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that if necessary the the State Assembly would pass a resolution in the coming Budget session and would turn against the decision of privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Recently, YS Jagan visited the city and participated in the anniversary celebrations of Sri Sarada Peetham. In the meeting he said that, "Keeping in view the circumstances that led to the setting up of the plant at Visakhapatnam, we are trying to exert pressure on the Centre to stop its privatisation."