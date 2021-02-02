Vijayasai Reddy Rues Centre's Step-motherly Treatment Towards AP In Union Budget 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 yesterday. While poll-bound states are happy with the doles they have received Telugu states feel they have been completed ignored by the Centre in terms of budget allocation. Andhra Pradesh leaders cutting across party lines expressed their displeasure over the injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy has expressed disappointment over poor allocation of budget to AP. He also accused the Centre of showing step-motherly treatment towards the Telugu state. He also stated that Nirmala Sitharaman had not taken into consideration any of the requests put forth by them. The Centre did not talk anything on the SCS to state, Polavaram, metro rail or special incentives to industries in AP said Vijayasai Reddy. He said that the finance minister had not considered issues that concern people of AP like Vizag new railway zone, Kadapa Steel plant and Ramayapatnam sea port. He also wondered why the budget did not mention revenue deficit which was due to Andhra Pradesh.

Extremely disappointed that the #Budget2021 gives no momentum to Andhra Pradesh's progress and goes against the interest of working towards the development and welfare of the state and its people.

Highlighted the same while addressing the media. Video: https://t.co/TR4Pb7YFfs pic.twitter.com/nnzbju4PNF — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) February 1, 2021

Meanwhile, MVS Nagi Reddy, AP agriculture mission vice-chairman stated that agriculture had been completely ignored by the Centre in the Budget allocation. On the other hand, YSRCP floor leader Mithun Reddy vowed to build pressure on the Centre for funds under NREGA and road projects.

However, Lok Satta president Dr Jayaprakash Nayaran said that it was not right to view budget as specific to states alone. He also praised Nirmala Sitharaman's budget for giving a push to infrastructure and health sectors.

The budget was a major disappointment for North Coastal AP, said Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana.

Dr Sake Sailajanath, Andhra Pradesh Congress president, stated that the budget had cleared the path for FDIs and said people would not be forced to save money in order to pay taxes. On the other hand, Ex-MP Dr Yalamanchili Sivaji pointed out that the surge in Sensex was clear indication that the Centre had a corporate connection. He also stated that the service sector which was integral to GDP got no support from the budget.