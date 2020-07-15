AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy has made a satirical tweet on former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao for his alleged irregularities in the distribution of free cycles in the previous government.

In a tweet, he said, corruption had taken place to the tune of Rs 5 crore in the purchase of cycles for Rs 12 crores. They had bought it from SK Bikes although the company was blacklisted. There were several complaints that despite this, they went for the same brand of cycles in their lust for black money, his tweet read.

In another tweet, Vijayasai Reddy expressed shock over the incident at the coastal waste management company in Parwada Pharma City.

"The incident at Visakhapatnam Pharma City is unfortunate. Thanks to the officials who responded in time and prevented casualties. All the details of the incident will be revealed in the investigation," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, A four-member panel has been formed to investigate the fire accident at the Parawada Pharma City of Visakhapatnam on Monday night.