Vijayasai Reddy Dares Velagapudi Ramakrishna To Deny Role In Vangaveeti Ranga's Murder

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy in an open challenge dared TDP leader and Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu to deny his role in the murder of Vijayawada leader Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga and had in the election affidavit in 2019 declared properties worth Rs 15 Crores.

Taking to Twitter on Friday the YSRCP General Secretary made scathing remarks about the antecedents about Velagapudi Ramakrishna and in his counter to the TDP leader’s comments to prove whether he (Ramakrishna) had encroached upon lands worth crores and that he was ready to take an oath on Shirdi Sai Baba at a temple in East Point Colony in Visakhapatnam. The YSRCP MP in a series of tweets also brought to the fore the role of the TDP MLA’s role in the alleged land grabbing in Visakhapatnam.

Vijayasai Reddy countered TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna calling him a thief and alleging that after murdering Vanagveeti Ranga, he had run away to Visakhapatnam and indulged in land grabbing. He reminded that the Ramakrishna had illegally occupied Government land measuring 379 square yards under survey no 21. “I had filed a complaint and had the walls demolished and returned the land to the Government.There are many such instances of your illegal activities,” Vijayasai Reddy said.

"You claim innocence about your role in liquor syndicates, commissions in contract works, encroachments. You came to Visakhapatnam with very little money, but then how is it that your properties now are worth crores of Rupees, he asked in another Tweet.

The YSRCP MP dared him to take an oath on Shirdi Sai Baba if he did not know who Vangaveeti Ranga was and that he was not the main accused in the brutal murder of Vangaveeti and that had he, not run away from Vijayawada to Vizag.

Vijayasai Reddy asked further,” That in the 2019 election affidavit, you have shown the value of your assets as Rs 15 crores. Did Velagapudi Ramakrishna Chowdhary bring all these when he came from Vijayawada with just a pair of clothes? Everyone knows that what you have shown in your affidavit is just a fraction of what you have, and you think people don’t know how many hundreds of crores were plundered, he asked further.

It is known that the TDP leader and Visakha East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna was accused no 3 in the Vangaveeti Ranga murder case and fled to Vizag after riots erupted after the death of Ranga.

