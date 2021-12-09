Vijayasai Reddy Briefs PM Modi on Pending AP Issues

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy met Prime Minister Modi on Thursday to discuss important issues of the State of Andhra Pradesh. He had a detailed discussion on all pending issues related to the State and briefed PM Modi. The YSRCP has been raising several issues in the Winter Session of the Parliament which include sanction of Rs 55,000 crore for the Polavaram project, for immediate release of financial assistance towards relief measures in flood-affected districts, the BC Census issue, to stop the plan to privatize the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and to sanction the Special Category Status (SC) to AP.

