Vijayasai Reddy Blames Pappu Naidu For Low Pass Percentage in AP SSC

YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader Vijayasai Reddy explained the reason behind the lowest pass percentage in the Class 10 examinations. He said that the 10th class question paper leak by Narayana staff is the reason for the lowest class X percentage. He further stated that due to the paper leak, students have been mentally disturbed. Here is the tweet made by Vijayasai Reddy.

టెన్త్ లో ఉత్తీర్ణత శాతం తగ్గడానికి ‘నారాయణ’ ప్రశ్న పత్రాలను లీక్ చేయడమే కారణం పప్పు నాయుడూ. పిల్లల్ని అయోమయంలోకి నెట్టి మానసికంగా డిస్టర్బ్ చేసిన పాపం మీదే. దిగజారి ఆరోపణలు చేయడంలో ముందుంటావు. చదువు’కొన్న’వాడివి. నువ్వు రిజల్ట్ గురించి మాట్లాడటం ఏమిటి? — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) June 7, 2022

According to the data released by the AP education department, only 67.26% of students who wrote class X exams passed. 4,14,281 out of the 6,15,908 students who appeared for the Class 10 public examinations this year in Andhra Pradesh passed. This is the lowest pass percentage in the Class 10 examinations since 2007.

Tenth class exams were conducted from April 27 to May 9 this year after a gap of two years. In 2020 and 2021, all students were declared passed as the exams could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of the students who have passed, 3,17,789 students stood in the first division. 70.70 percent of girls passed the exam beating boys (64.02 percent) in clearing the exams.

State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana along with Special Chief Secretary (Education) B Rajsekhar and School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar released the exam results on Monday. 797 schools in the state registered a 100 percent pass percentage.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Unveils Andhra Premier League Logo